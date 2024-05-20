Shah Rukh Khan was a ‘true chain smoker’, would light one cigarette with another: Pradeep Rawat

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Koyla, Pradeep Rawat, is expressing his surprise when he saw the star smoke multiple cigarettes on set. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep shared his experience shooting for Rakesh Roshan’s Koyla, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. He called Shah Rukh a ‘true chain smoker.’ (Also read: Salman Khan, not Aamir Khan was 1st choice for Ghajini: Pradeep Rawat reveals why 'short-tempered' actor was not cast) Shah Rukh Khan and Pradeep Rawat worked together in Koyla.

What Pradeep said

In the interview, he said, “I wasn’t close to Shah Rukh during the shooting, but he was always well-mannered and a wonderful person. One thing I remember vividly is that I haven’t seen any other actor smoke as much as he did. He would light a cigarette, use it to light another, and then light yet another one. He was a true chain smoker. Nonetheless, his dedication to the film was undeniable."

'Hrithik would come in the evening to give the script to Johnny Lever'

Pradeep also shared about Hrithik Roshan on the set of Koyla, where he was the assistant director. “Hrithik Roshan was an assistant director in Koyla. I remember Hrithik would come in the evening to give the script to Johnny Lever. Rakesh ji is a very large-hearted person and if any evening passed without a party, then it wasn’t a film shot by Rakesh Roshan. He used to call everyone and there would be food and everything. Then they would go to a disco. He would knock on everyone’s door and call everybody,” he added.

In 2023, Shah Rukh had responded to a fan question on whether he has quit smoking. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ round, a user asked him, “Have you quit smoking?” “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick,” he replied sarcastically.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.