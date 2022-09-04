Prakash Jha on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘I am yet to find someone who praised the film'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has said that its not the boycott trend that has affected the performance of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. He also said that Aamir may have worked hard for the project but there is no such special factor in the film. Also read: Aamir Khan was sincere during Dangal but 'what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about?' asks Vivek Agnihotri

Prakash is currently promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil in which he also plays the titular character. It will release in theatres on September 16.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha at the promotion of the film, he said, “It is being said that Aamir Khan’s film was boycotted on social media. If he had made Dangal (2016) or Lagaan (2001) and then the film hadn’t done well, then we would have understood that it happened because of the boycott. But you have made such a film that majority of those who have seen it aren’t praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘Wow, what a film it was.’”

Sharing a word of appreciation for Aamir, he further added, “I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott.”

Prakash's latest project was the third season his hit web series starring Bobby Deol in lead role. A section of the society had attacked the sets of the show during its filming in Madhya Pradesh and had also called for a boycott.

Laal Singh Chaddha was several years in the making before releasing in theatres on August 11. It collected around ₹58 crore at the domestic box office while its worldwide gross collection stand at ₹128 crore. The film had received positive to mixed reviews from the critics.

Aamir recently shared a clip which opened with the Indian phrase "michami dukkadam" that translates to “may all the evil that has been done be fruitless". A voiceover said, “We are all human beings and make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times without knowing and at times when we are angry. We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way, then I seek your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being.”

