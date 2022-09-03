Aamir Khan was sincere during Dangal but 'what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about?' asks Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri blasted Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha in a new interview. Vivek said that people are blaming ‘bhakts' for the film's failure but the rest of the people didn't go to watch the film because they don't really know, what it's about. He also compared the film to Aamir's hit film Dangal and said that ‘people saw his sincerity in the film’. Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri: Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce 'Brahmastra', Karan Johar makes fun of LGBTQ in his movies

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha also shows some of India`s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man. The film was released on August 11.

In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek said, “I have a very logical question to ask and then I will stop. You can answer me after that. Let's take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understand because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya (bhakts ruined the film) but do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent okay? So let's take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?"

He added, “In the worst possible scenario, you might at least have some loyal audience. And if you do not have a loyal audience then that means everything was bogus and fraud. You were fooling people and why are you even charging 150-200 crore then? If the boycott was real then this time it wasn't violent. During Dangal the boycotts were violent. People were shutting theatres. During Padmaavat, some theatres were put on fire during protests but they were super duper hit films. Dangal was a blockbuster because people saw your sincerity. You played a dad, you gained weight for the role and people saw that but can anyone tell me what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about? No one knows that."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON