Prakash Padukone reveals what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are like as parents: ‘Deepika does a lot more…’

Actor Deepika Padukone’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone is thoroughly enjoying grandfatherhood. In a recent interaction, he spoke fondly about his granddaughter, Dua Padukone Singh, describing her as a friendly child. Prakash also opened up about Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s parenting style,

Prakash Padukone gets candid about Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with The Indian Express, Prakash Padukone opened up about his granddaughter, Dua Padukone Singh, while also sharing his thoughts on Deepika and Ranveer as parents.

Calling Deepika and Ranveer “hands-on parents”, Prakash said, “Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help.”

During the conversation, he admitted that he had never imagined how becoming a grandparent would change him. He recalled often wondering “why grandparents fussed so much about their grandchildren”, but said that after welcoming his granddaughter, he now fully understands those emotions.

Prakash shared that whenever Dua visits Bengaluru, he and his wife, Ujjala, try to give her a taste of everyday experiences that many celebrity children rarely get because of constant public attention. He revealed that they take her on metro rides, auto-rickshaw trips, and evening outings to local parks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about Dua, Prakash said, “She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now.” About Deepika and Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Dua, Prakash said, “She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now.” About Deepika and Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, and has been in the news lately for his ongoing rift with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON