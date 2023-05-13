Prakash Raj celebrates Congress' win after Karnataka poll result with meme: ‘Thank you for kicking out hatred, bigotry’

Actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to celebrate the result of the Karnataka election. Recently, Kamal Haasan had also tweeted congratulating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Election results were declared on Saturday and Congress won the state assembly elections by the biggest vote share after 34 years. Also read: Kamal Haasan hails Rahul Gandhi after Karnataka win: 'Just as Gandhiji you walked your way into peoples hearts'

Prakash Raj wrote in a tweet, “Thank you Karnataka for Kicking OUT Hatred and Bigotry ..The Emperor is NAKED.” He also wrote, as per Google translation, “Kudos to the self-righteous Kannadigas who banished hatred…hypocrisy…..the naked emperor.”

On Saturday, Congress won Karnataka, which was the only state in the region under BJP. By evening, Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Karnataka assembly elections, the majority required to form a government. The counting of votes took place on Saturday. Elections for the 224-member assembly took place on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan celebrated the election outcome with a congratulatory post for Rahul Gandhi. He wrote, "Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into people's hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.”

“You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory,” he also added.

Ahead of the election, Prakash Raj had tweeted asking Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to get ready to answer the people of Karnataka. Kichcha Sudeep had joined the BJP election campaign. Prakash had tweeted, "Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be the voice of the people. But you have chosen to color yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party.”

