Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on her husband Nithin Raju's 34th birthday, fans call their pics 'dreamy'

Actor Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nithin Raju. On Monday, she shared a series of photos of herself with her husband, showing her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound pictures. Nithin, a Bangalore-based businessman, and Pranitha tied the knot on May 30, 2021. (Also Read: Actor Pranitha Subhash marries Nithin Raju in an intimate ceremony, see pics)

Sharing the photos, Pranitha told her fans that she surprised Nithin with the news on his birthday. She captioned the post, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.” Dressed in coordinated white outfits, the couple is seen posing with a positive pregnancy test device.

Choreographer Pony Verma commented, “Congratulations so happy for you.” Many fans congratulated the actors in the comments section. One person wrote, “May God bless your family,” and another one said, “Dreamy pics. Congrats”

In an interview with the Times of India, Pranitha revealed that she has completed her first trimester but she doesn't want to reveal her due date. “The family believes a lot in drishti (evil eye) and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details."

Pranitha and Nithin got married last year in an intimate wedding. In an interview with the Times of India, Pranitha had shared that she had known Nithin for a long time, "As cliched as it sounds, it was a love-cum-arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the Covid restrictions and protocols in place."

Pranitha made her film debut with the Telugu film Baava in 2010. She later appeared in films such as Attarintiki Daredi, Brahmotsavam, Hungama 2, and more. The actor was last seen in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu in the year 2019.

