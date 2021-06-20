Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pranutan Bahl on Mohnish Bahl: I can freely discuss about boyfriend stuff with dad
bollywood

Pranutan Bahl on Mohnish Bahl: I can freely discuss about boyfriend stuff with dad

Actor Pranutan Bahl says her father Mohnish Bahl has always been someone with whom she can talk about anything under the sun.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Pranutan Bahl talks about her bond with her father Mohnish Bahl

Daughters and fathers have a special bond, something that actor Pranutan Bahl agrees with, and says she, too, shares that with her father, actor Mohnish Bahl. She tells us how her father has always been someone with whom she can talk about anything under the sun, even boyfriends.

“There’s a lot of discipline and respect, but there’s nothing that I can’t talk to him about it. It can be as small as something like homework as a kid, or something as big as work decisions. He’s my go to person. I’ve always had a very open and beautiful relationship with him. I can talk about my boyfriends and love life but he has made it very clear that he already doesn’t like my future boyfriend or husband,” she says, with a laugh.

The Notebook (2019) actor says that her father also has a word of advice for her on this matter. “He tells me to prioritise myself and to not lose myself with either work of love life. Self-care is important,” she says, adding, one similarity that they both have is their stubborn nature. “He likes it, but then he also has to deal with it as a parent,” she quips.

Do they also talk about films and other professional things? Pranutan, 28, says it has been rather nice to have her father share his experience of being an actor with her because his suggestions have been valuable.

“My father is my life, he’s my barometer for everything. He always tells me to bury my head in work and value the fact that you have a call time. Our industry is so uncertain that you never know when you don’t have work. He says there’ll always be ups and downs but I need to learn to embrace it and not be miserable about it,” she shares.

As for her Father’s Day plans, the actor says she always tries to make it a special celebration for Mohnish, 59.

“Ever since I’ve been a child, I used to make cards for dad and then over the years, I also started gifting him stuff. I also bake cakes. My sister is only 12, so she’s more excited about the day. My dad is a very simple person, so he’s not into extravagant things anyway. This year, I’ve have decided to gift him some clothes,” Pranutan signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP