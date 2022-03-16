Prateik Babbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali called him for Saawariya but he was in rehab: 'It couldn't have worked'

Prateik Babbar made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the 2007 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, when he was barely out of his teens. However, the actor has revealed that he almost made his debut in a very different film. In a recent interview, Prateik revealed that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast him in his romantic drama Saawariya. To Prateik's misfortune, he was in rehab at that time and missed out on the opportunity. (Also read: Prateik Babbar says breakup with Amy Jackson started a ‘dark phase’ for him)

Saawariya eventually saw the Bollywood debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and featured Salman Khan in a cameo. The film, based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights, was not very well received critically though and did moderate business at the box office.

Talking about it in a recent interaction with Mashable India, Prateik said, "Actually I have a funny story. Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn't have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later."

Prateik clarified that missing out on being in Saawariya did not pinch him because at that point in life, he did not want to be an actor. Both of Prateik's parents are known actor. His father Raj Babbar had great success in the 80s while mother late Smita Patil is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. Despite this, Prateik said, "I never wanted to be an actor. I just stumbled into it and it became my calling. Since both my folks were actors - and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time, far away from the world of acting. I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer."

Prateik is set to be seen in a supporting role in the upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Akshay Kumar in the title role, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi.

