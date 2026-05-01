Pregnant Deepika joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot in Cape Town; leaked pics have fans in awe: A renaissance painting

Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy, is not wasting any time resting. The actor, who has two projects in hand, is currently filming the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. On Friday, leaked pictures from the South African schedule of the film show Deepika and SRK hand in hand, seemingly filming a song sequence. And fans had only nice things to say once the pictures dropped.

Deepika and Shah Rukh shoot for King

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating on Siddharth Anand's King.

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The undated pictures dropped on Friday morning after an X user (formerly Twitter) shared them, saying they were from the ongoing Cape Town schedule of Siddharth Anand’s King. The pictures show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print gown, walking on the set. Shah Rukh, styled in an unbuttoned printed shirt with salt-and-pepper hair, takes her by the hand as they walk. Around them, other crew members are visible.

The pictures were soon shared by fan clubs and film buffs on Instagram, Reddit and other platforms. On Reddit, fans praised the two actors’ chemistry and looks. One commented, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?” Another added, “Great styling for both.” Deepika earned praise for her presence in the picture. “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she's not in focus in the pic, even when I haven't read the caption to expect her in the pic. She's something else, man, look at her,” gushed one fan.

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{{^usCountry}} There was praise for Shah Rukh as well. The 60-year-old is back in a fierce action avatar in the film, and fans feel he looks better than ever. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that s**t down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I’m guessing they won’t,” argued one fan. Another wrote, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.” Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was praise for Shah Rukh as well. The 60-year-old is back in a fierce action avatar in the film, and fans feel he looks better than ever. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that s**t down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I’m guessing they won’t,” argued one fan. Another wrote, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.” Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

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Last Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared an Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. This adorable announcement signalled they were ready to become parents again. The post saw an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple.

An insider revealed to HT that Deepika intended to film King and Raaka, her other film, throughout her pregnancy. “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the source said. Needless to say, Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming.

All about King

Apart from SRK and Deepika, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film, The Archies. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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