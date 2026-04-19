Pregnant Deepika Padukone films 'intense action sequence' for Raaka, will continue shoot throughout pregnancy| Exclusive
Deepika Padukone, who announced her pregnancy on Sunday, plans to continue filming Atlee's Raaka throughout her pregnancy.
Actor Deepika Padukone gave fans a pleasant surprise as she announced her second pregnancy on Sunday. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. But, pregnancy does not mean that work has stopped for Deepika. The actor, who has two big films lined up for release, is still on set and plans to continue filming through her pregnancy.
Deepika to continue shooting for Raaka through her pregnancy
Deepika has recently started filming Atlee’s upcoming pan-India actioner Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The film’s title and first look were recently revealed on Arjun’s birthday earlier this month. Deepika also has some portions of Shah Rukh Khan’s King left unfinished. HT Digital reached out to industry sources about how the actor plans to manage these shoot schedules around her pregnancy, and our source shares, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka.” Needless to say, Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming. Given that both King and Raaka have announced release dates and are on tight schedules, Deepika wants to stick to it. “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the source adds.
Deepika and Ranveer expecting second child
On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer shared an Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. This adorable announcement signalled they were ready to become parents again. The post saw an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple.{{/usCountry}}
On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer shared an Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. This adorable announcement signalled they were ready to become parents again. The post saw an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple.{{/usCountry}}
Colleagues of the two actors showered them with love in the comments. Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered love with red heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section with love and excitement over the news. Priyanka Chopra also sent her best wishes.
About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s family
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2018. The couple later hosted grand, star-studded receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, attended by several friends from the industry. The two actors began dating after meeting on the sets of Ram Leela.
They embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024 with the birth of their daughter, Dua. The couple revealed they named her Dua as she is the answer to their prayers.
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