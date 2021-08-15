Pregnant Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr spotted outside cafe in Mumbai, watch

Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia stepped out for a family lunch with her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr on Sunday. The trio was spotted by the paparazzi outside a cafe in Mumbai.

Neha was dressed in a long blue shirt and a pair of boots, while Angad Bedi and Mehr wore shorts and a T-shirt. All wore masks as they were photographed.

In a video, shared a paparazzo account, the family stepped out of the cafe and walked forward. At one point, Angad picked up his daughter as Neha watched on.

Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second child with a photoshoot. In mid-July, Neha took to Instagram and wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."

The picture showed the family dressed in black; while Angad was seen cradling Neha's baby bump, both held Mehr in their arms.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Angad opened up about Neha's second pregnancy. He said that it has been challenging for her since she is pregnant after three years. “It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime importance.”

He added that they had been planning to have another baby, but the pregnancy came as a surprise. "We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Neha had said she got pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19. She said, "Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period."

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr a few months later.