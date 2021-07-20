Angad Bedi says Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy 'not easy on her': 'It’s a different experience'

Angad Bedi has said that Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy hasn't been 'easy on her'. The actor-couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Neha and Angad are already parents to a daughter, Mehr.

Speaking in a recent interview, Angad Bedi admitted that Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy is challenging since “she is pregnant again after almost 3 years.” However, she is keeping her spirits high. He added that for him, her health is his priority.

"It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience," he said, speaking with Pinkvilla.

The actor added that he and Neha had spoken about having another baby but they hadn't planned the second pregnancy. "We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time," he said.

Neha and Angad shared the pregnancy news on Instagram on Monday with a picture of the couple, their daughter and a baby bump. The family was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble as they were photographed in a candid moment. Neha and Angad shared the picture on their respective handles. While Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Neha revealed that she was pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19. "Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period," she said.