Eid Mubarak: Mom-to-be Sana Khan was so happy to keep all the fasts even during pregnancy

Former actor Sana Khan is looking forward to spending this Eid at home, in Mumbai. The mum-to-be, who is married to entrepreneur Mufti Anas Saiyad, tells us, “Every year, I am in Saudi [Arabia] with my husband for the festival. This year, I am going home for Eid. Usually, we cook, feast and enjoy, all of which we will do in Mumbai this time around.”

For the 34-year-old, this Eid celebration follows a rather special Ramzan, as she chose to “fast for two”.

“I wanted to do it. It is said that fasts are counted for two people if you are pregnant. So, 30 rozas mean 60 rozas for a pregnant woman,” says Khan, who is expecting her first child with Saiyad. While she admits that she was “scared to observe the fast” initially, she is glad that it all went by smoothly. “Whenever I used to look at my cousins fasting during pregnancy, I never thought I would be able to be in the same spot. In fact, I was puking for the first givr-six months of my pregnancy. I kept praying to not experience the same during Ramzan. My in-laws and husband were also not sure if I should do it, but I wanted to. And I haven’t had many cravings during my third trimester, so I was able to keep the fasts smoothly,” she tells us.

Set to embrave parenthood, the Bigg Boss famed former actor reminisces about her own time celebrating the festival as a child. “It’s amazing as and very different because kids don’t have to do anything! The elders iron all the clothes, cook good and take all the responsibilities. I used to wake up and rush to my extended relatives, neighbours, and sometimes even random houses to ask for ₹10 from everyone for Eid. We used to demand a purse from our parents as it became quite clear that we will get money on every Eid, so we needed a place to keep it safe. So, every child used to carry around a purse!,” Khan fondly recalls.

Explaining the importance of Eid and fasting during Ramzan, Khan says, “It is a great opportunity to better myself and ask for forgiveness. Ramadan is not just about wearing clothes, fasting, staying hungry and eating good food. It’s about ibaadat, reading the Quran, and much more than that. There are so many things attached to Ramazan and Eid. It is just so beautiful.”

