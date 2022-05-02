Pregnant Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma what kind of a mother she will be

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed what kind of a mother she will be on actor Anushka Sharma's post. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a clip in which she is seen dancing with a few other people. With a signature step, she grooved to a song, Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma birthday: Virat Kohli shares pictures from 'great afternoon', Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘fellow mommy’)

In the video, seemingly for an ad, Anushka Sharma wore a purple and white outfit. Sharing the clip, Anushka added the hashtag, Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya and wrote 'stay tuned'.

Anushka also wrote, "But, I'm curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time, to meal options, to chemicals in toys...the list is endless. Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?" Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor replied, "I think I am going to be a YES Mom! @anushkasharma."

In March this year, Sonam in a social media post announced that she and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this year. She shared a few images in which she could be seen holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with her head on Anand's lap.

She had captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Sonam tied the knot with Anand in 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

Anushka also became a mother recently. The actor, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed her first child Vamika Kohli at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021. Anushka and Virat got married, in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends, in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Anushka has started filming for Chakda Xpress, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to movies after a gap of four years. Her last released movie is Zero. On the other hand, Sonam has a crime thriller titled Blind in the pipeline.

