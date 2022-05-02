Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma what kind of a mother she will be
bollywood

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma what kind of a mother she will be

Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma what kind of a mother she will be. Sonam and Anand Ahuja will welcome their first child this year.
Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma what kind of a mother she will be.
Published on May 02, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed what kind of a mother she will be on actor Anushka Sharma's post. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a clip in which she is seen dancing with a few other people. With a signature step, she grooved to a song, Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma birthday: Virat Kohli shares pictures from 'great afternoon', Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘fellow mommy’)

In the video, seemingly for an ad, Anushka Sharma wore a purple and white outfit. Sharing the clip, Anushka added the hashtag, Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya and wrote 'stay tuned'.

Anushka also wrote, "But, I'm curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time, to meal options, to chemicals in toys...the list is endless. Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?" Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor replied, "I think I am going to be a YES Mom! @anushkasharma."

Sonam Kapoor replied, "I think I am going to be a YES Mom! @anushkasharma."
RELATED STORIES

In March this year, Sonam in a social media post announced that she and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this year. She shared a few images in which she could be seen holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with her head on Anand's lap.

She had captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Sonam tied the knot with Anand in 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

Anushka also became a mother recently. The actor, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed her first child Vamika Kohli at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021. Anushka and Virat got married, in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends, in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Anushka has started filming for Chakda Xpress, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to movies after a gap of four years. Her last released movie is Zero. On the other hand, Sonam has a crime thriller titled Blind in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sonam kapoor anushka sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP