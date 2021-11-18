Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai and Gia, thank surrogate for being 'part of this incredible journey'
bollywood

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai and Gia, thank surrogate for being 'part of this incredible journey'

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins through surrogacy. She shared the news in an Instagram post. Check it out here.
Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to a baby boy and girl.
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 12:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the news with her fans. She also posted a picture of  herself with Gene.

Sharing the post, Preity Zinta captioned it, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity also added a thank you note for the surrogate and the team of doctors: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

RELATED STORIES

Preity Zinta tied the knot with her long-time partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the wedding but frequently visits India.

Preity regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her life. Recently on Children's Day, she shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, "Happy Children’s day. Here’s to celebrating the innocence in our hearts #ting."

The actor recently clocked 23 years in Bollywood. She shared a clip of the first award she won and wrote, "23 Years of movies If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey."

"I’m humbled and grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me and for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big and heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the ground This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic and Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting," she had added.

Also Read | Preity Zinta predicted Dil Chahta Hai would be cult hit but Farhan Akhtar laughed at her

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
preity zinta gene goodenough
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid wedding rumours, Aadar Jain drops fiery comment on Tara Sutaria's pic

5

Malaika clicked outside yoga studio, Ahan and Tara pose together. See pics

Alia Bhatt expresses love for sunsets, fan calls her ‘Ranbir’s sunshine’. Watch

Aaradhya wears sunglasses, joins Aishwarya-Abhishek for selfies in the Maldives
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP