Preity Zinta celebrates Christmas with her twins Jai and Gia, shares video: 'Loads of love and light always'

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video as she celebrated the festival of Christmas with her twins Jai and Gia. She posted a clip from her celebration with other family members too. She was all smiles in the video. She gave a tour of Christmas decoration at her home and penned a heartwarming message for her fans on the occasion. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai beams with joy on Christmas, shares pic with Aaradhya before leaving for vacay with Abhishek Bachchan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Preity posed in front of a large Christmas tree which was decorated with bells, balls and fairy lights, giving perfect Christmas vibes to her fans. A miniature of Santa Claus was seen dancing on a brick. She also gave a glimpse of her dinning table with cutleries. Moments later, the food for the family members was kept on the table. She also shared a happy family picture featuring her twins Jai and Gia along with other members. Preity sat on the floor with her pup. Gia and Jai wore red and white woolen clothes for Christmas. Preity opted for white.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours (red heart emojis). May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace & togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love and light always (smiling face with red heart eyes, evil eye amulet and red heart emojis). She used ‘merry Christmas’ and ‘ting’ as the hashtags.

Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “Merry Christmas. Wish you love, peace and joy.” Another commented, “Merry Christmas, my beautiful queen. I love you.” Other fan wrote, “Big hug for Jai and Gia.” “Christmas had become a symbol of love and light. Around this time, a new cycle of the life-giving sun begins. May the light of love shine brightly within you”, wrote one person. Many fans extended warm wishes to Preity for Christmas and dropped heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, she came to India and visited Siddhivinayak mandir in Mumbai. Sharing her experience, she wrote, “Back in Mumbai …. Back at Siddhivinayak temple (red heart emoji) Wow! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight." She also spent a good time with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. In November 2021, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one last month. Preity had shared heartfelt posts with pictures for her twins' first birthday on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.