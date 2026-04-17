Preity Zinta finally reacts to Salman Khan’s iconic 2014 ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ tweet after Punjab Kings victory

Preity Zinta has finally responded to a long-running social media moment involving Salman Khan, closing a humorous exchange that began over a decade ago and has since become part of internet pop culture.

Preity Zinta responds to Salman Khan's nostalgic tweet.(Twitter)

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The story goes back to May 28, 2014, when Salman posted a now-famous tweet asking, “Zinta’s team won kya?” The short line quickly caught attention and turned into a recurring reference among fans, especially during matches involving the Punjab franchise. (Also read: Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' IPL victory, internet is reminded of his viral tweet from the past )

How Preity Zinta responds to Salman Khan's viral 2014 tweet

Years later, on April 11, 2026, Salman brought the conversation full circle with a congratulatory message, writing, “Well done Zinta, congratulations Zinta, team is playing well,” acknowledging the team’s performance and consistency.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding on X on April 16, Preity shared an enthusiastic note celebrating her team’s success and spirit. She wrote, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding on X on April 16, Preity shared an enthusiastic note celebrating her team’s success and spirit. She wrote, {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win… So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch Shreyas! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win… So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch Shreyas! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

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Her response quickly gained attention, with fans resurfacing Salman’s original tweet and reacting to the playful exchange between the two.

One user commented, “Yes yes yes with laughing emojis”, reacting to Preity’s cheerful tone. Another fan wrote, “Someone shouted ‘Bye! Time out’ from the back of the class when our teacher didn’t end the class. That line was such a rage back then.”

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The conversation soon turned into meme material, with users revisiting the 2014 tweet and sharing nostalgic reactions. One user remarked, “Salman loves her.” Another added, “Salman has too much control issues to date someone like Preity. Remember she went up against Dawood in court and that Wadia billionaire she was dating. Woman of steel!!!”

(Also read: Preity Zinta, who watched India's T20 World Cup win with Akash Ambani-Iulia, shares video: ‘None of us could keep calm’ )

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta's friendship

Salman and Preity have shared a warm and friendly bond over the years. The two actors have worked together in several films, including Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), Jaan-E-Maan (2006), and Heroes (2008).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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