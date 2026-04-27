Preity Zinta is all praise for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calls him a ‘strategic leader that leads by example’

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has certainly made a strong case for himself in the ongoing IPL, as he eyes ending Punjab Kings’ long wait for a title following their narrow defeat in the 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While his intent is clear this season, with the franchise remaining unbeaten in their first six matches and recording their best-ever start in IPL history, the bigger picture still lies ahead. Punjab Kings' co-owner and actor Preity Zinta is all praise for him.

What Preity Zinta said about Shreyas Iyer

Preity Zinta has showered praise on Shreyas Iyer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Preity took to her X account and did an impromptu session. When a fan asked her to share her experience of working with Shreyas, she wrote, “He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids, that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him (red heart emoticon).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A fan took note of a viral tweet which said that Punjab Kings' has not won the IPL trophy yet because Preity herself is a trophy. The actor did not agree with the sentiment, and said, “Thank you that’s very sweet but honestly speaking no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart ❤️ Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you. Ting !” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan took note of a viral tweet which said that Punjab Kings' has not won the IPL trophy yet because Preity herself is a trophy. The actor did not agree with the sentiment, and said, “Thank you that’s very sweet but honestly speaking no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart ❤️ Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you. Ting !” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer talked about his strategy this IPL season a few days ago. “Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that,” Iyer said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer talked about his strategy this IPL season a few days ago. “Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that,” Iyer said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after her last outing, Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She will be seen as the female lead in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON