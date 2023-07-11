Preity Zinta shares pic of her kids Jai and Gia after their mundan ceremony in Los Angeles: It finally happened

Actor Preity Zinta has shared pictures of her children Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough after their 'mundan ceremony'. It is a ritual as per Hindu traditions where the baby's head is shaved for the first time. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Preity posted the photos and also penned a note. (Also Read | Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her 'mornings' in LA, poses with husband Gene Goodenough as their twins make cameo in pic)

Preity shares pic of Jai and Gia

Preity Zinta has two kids--Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

In the picture, Gia and Jai sat on the carpeted floor playing. They had their back towards the camera. While Gia wore a pale blue dress, Jai was seen in a grey T-shirt and turquoise shorts. The duo seemingly played in Preity's living room as a few chairs were also seen nearby.

Preity pens a note

Sharing the photo, Preity captioned the post, "So the Mundan ceremony finally happened this weekend. For Hindus, the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony (red heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags--tradition, mundan ceremony and ting. Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol posted a bunch of red heart emojis.

Preity meets Nargis in LA

Preity also shared a video as she met actor Nargis Fakhri. The duo met for lunch as Preity also posted pictures of their meal as well as the venue. In the clip, Nargis was seen in a printed floral pink shirt and denims while Preity was seen in a blue shirt, pants and a hat.

Posting the video, she captioned it, "So awesome to catch up with the gorgeous @nargisfakhri this weekend. Love your energy & your vibe babe. Keep smiling, shining n stay in touch. Muaah (red heart emojis) #girlpower #ting." She also added Rema and Selena Gomez's song Calm Down as the background music.

More about Preity and her kids

Preity regularly shares photos on Instagram. She has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with her husband Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

