Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre pose together in group pic, fans say '90s kids love it'

Actor Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. The picture also featured Preity's husband Gene Goodenough, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre and Arslan Goni. Also Read: Preity Zinta posts old video of her dance with Bobby Deol in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Abhishek Bachchan reacts. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing it, Preity Zinta wrote, “A night to remember. #memories #ting." One fan commented, “90s kids would love it." Another one wrote, “All the beautiful ladies in one frame." While one person wrote, “It sounds like it was a great evening/night,” another one simply wrote “Koi Mil Gaya,” a 2003 film starring Hrithik and Preity.

Preity Zinta has shared a throwback picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preity often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram account featuring her friends from the film fraternity. She had recently shared a picture featuring producer Paresh Ghelani and Chris Gayle.

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also acted. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.

Preity made a comeback after several years with the Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, did not work at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preity Zinta married her long-time partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the wedding but frequently visits India. Last year, the couple welcomed their kids Jai and Gia via surrogacy and announced the news on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON