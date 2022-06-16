Preity Zinta posts old video of her dance with Bobby Deol in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Abhishek Bachchan reacts. Watch

Filmmaker Shaadi Ali's Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turned 15 on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Preity Zinta, who was one of the lead actors in the film, shared a video on Instagram. The clip was a part of the film's song Kiss Of Love, in which Preity danced with actor Bobby Deol. Also Read: Preity Zinta praises IPL as its media rights are sold for over ₹44000 crore: Employing thousands, entertaining billions

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun. #jhoombarabarjhoom #Memories #friendship #ting."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who played Preity's love interest in the film, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I love this movie so much especially you.” Another one said, “15 years and it still feels like yesterday! What an underrated gem this movie is.” Complimenting her, one person wrote, “You look so beautiful in this movie and those dance moves are to die for.”

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom was released in 2007. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan made a guest appearance in it. The film received a mixed response from critics and audience.

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also acted. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.

