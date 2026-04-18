Preity Zinta praises Punjab Kings' breakout star Prabhsimran Singh, says he never complained on being benched for years

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta often takes to her social media accounts to show her love for her team and cheer them on. In the last match on April 16, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh was in hot form, smacking an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 39 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes, striking at 205.13. Preity could not stop praising Prabhsimran after a fan posted on the young player's discipline and perseverance over the years.

Prabhsimran's journey over the years

Preity Zinta has showered praise on Prabhsimran Singh for his performance in the latest match.

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A fan took to X and wrote a long note on Prabhsimran's journey. An excerpt from the post read, "You need to meet Sardar Surjit Singh, his father. Kidney failure. Three sessions a week hooked to machines. The house in Patiala is heavy with it. The only time the old man lights up is when his son opens for Punjab. They carry him to the couch before every game. Position the TV. For 3 hours, the sickness vanishes.

Think about that weight. Every boundary is not runs for him, It is medication. Every six is oxygen for an old man. When he says he plays for his father, he means it literally. The single joy in a week of hospital corridors & medical debt."

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fan tribute for Prabhsimran caught the attention of Preity, who replied to the post and wrote, “He is also soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet. His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel ( Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things ) for the entire team every IPL (red heart emotji). I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench. Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy cuz nothing is more rewarding than to see a good guy win. Sorry I couldn’t help commenting on ur write up as it popped up in my timeline.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fan tribute for Prabhsimran caught the attention of Preity, who replied to the post and wrote, “He is also soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet. His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel ( Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things ) for the entire team every IPL (red heart emotji). I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench. Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy cuz nothing is more rewarding than to see a good guy win. Sorry I couldn’t help commenting on ur write up as it popped up in my timeline.” {{/usCountry}}

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The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Punjab Kings has dished out standout performances over the past few years. In the last match, he helped his team finish off in style with an unbeaten 80 in just 39 balls, chasing a competitive total of 195 in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. “Obviously, when I first arrived, I didn’t get many opportunities to play. But over the last three to four years, I’ve been getting chances. Sometimes things go well, sometimes they don’t. I just want to thank Punjab Kings. If they have backed me, then it is my duty to pay them back,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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