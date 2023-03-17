Preity Zinta praises son Jai's 'Swachh Bharat' moves as he mops floor, fan asks 'is he good enough?'

Preity Zinta occasionally shares glimpses of her twins Jai and Gia, without showing their faces on Instagram. The actor shared the cutest thing on the internet on Friday as she dropped a video of her son Jai wiping the floor with a cloth piece. Her fans loved the video and showered the little one with love and praise. Also read: Preity Zinta wows in black at Oscars after-party; clicks selfies with Gene Goodenough, poses with Jacqueline Fernandez

Preity Zinta has shared an adorable video of son Jai.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning & giving mama a helping hand (laughing emoji) Here is little Jai practising his Swachh Bharat moves (laughing emoji, upside down emoji and heart emoticon) #Jai #ting.” She also added Pharrell Williams' song Happy along with the video.

The video received almost 10000 likes in just half an hour, including one from Preity's The Hero co-star Priyanka Chopra, who is mom to one-year-old daughter Malti. A fan wrote, “I don't know why all lil ones enjoy cleaning and mopping. My lil one also does the same.” Another added, “Only when they are little.” A fan also wrote, “That is such a cute helping hand you have now.” One more commented, “Awww...so adorable...love to your little one.” "Awwwww! This is the cutestttt thing I've seen Jai....You cutuuuuuuu," read a comment. A person also asked Preity, who is married to Gene Goodenough, “Is he Good Enough?” “Swachh Bharat in LA hahaha,” wrote a person in the comments section.

Preity is currently settled in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough and her one-year-old twins, son Jai and daughter Gia. She recently celebrated Holi with Priyanka Chopra, who also lives in Los Angeles with her family.

Sharing a montage of pictures from their joint Holi celebrations, Preity wrote on Instagram, “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food #Happyholi #Desivibes.”

