Preity Zinta wows in black at Oscars after-party; clicks selfies with Gene Goodenough, poses with Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of herself as she attended the Oscars after-party in Los Angeles along with her husband Gene Goodenough. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Preity shared a series of posts from the event. For the occasion, Preity wore a long black dress and heels. (Also Read | Preity Zinta photobombs Jr NTR's pic with Mindy Kaling at pre-Oscars party)

The actor also opted for silver and green earrings. Gene Goodenough was seen in a white shirt, black blazer, and matching pants. Sharing a selfie, also featuring Gene, Preity wrote, "Party mein selfie pati parmeshwar ke saath (red heart emojis) #ting (Selfie in party with husband akin to deity)."

Preity also shared several pictures of herself posing for the paparazzi. She gave different poses and smiled for the camera. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, "About last night." In another post, sharing her photos, Preity captioned it, "Last night at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Party."

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, "You look more gorgeous than ever before...what's the secret ?" A tweet read, "Looking beyond any top Hollywood star." "You are glowing," said another person. "Ma'am you are looking beautiful," wrote a Twitter user.

Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a video from the event which also featured Elton John singing. In the clip, she enjoyed the event with her husband. Preity also posed with actor Jacqueline Fernandez at the party.

She captioned the post, “Last night there was so much to celebrate. My husband’s birthday, Two Indian productions winning an Oscar and so many people getting together to raise funds to help people living with HIV. I’m summing up this wholesome evening with one of my fav songs from Elton John over the years. Here’s to believing in love, being in love & wanting to make the world a better place #ting #Aboutlastnight #EJAFOscars."

Gene and Preity's appearance at the Oscars after-party comes a few days after he celebrated his birthday. On the occasion, Preity had written on Instagram, "Happy Belated Birthday to my darling Gene.. Thank you for always being the wind beneath my wings. Love you to the moon and back." She also shared a few pictures with Gene from the pre-Oscars event. In the images, the duo posed in stylish outfits.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Preity and Gene became parents to Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough in 2021 via surrogacy.

