Preity Zinta reveals if her real name is Pritam Singh Zinta, shares how it has Bobby Deol connect: Ask why he chose it

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a video clarifying if her name was ever 'Pritam Singh Zinta'. Taking to X on Thursday, the actor said that her name has always been Preity. She also revealed how on the set of her film Soldier (1998) her co-star Bobby Deol teasingly called her Pritam Singh Zinta. The actor added that since then people think it's her real name. (Also Read | Preity Zinta celebrates 20th anniversary of Kal Ho Naa Ho, calls it ‘saddest happy film’)

Preity talks about her ‘real name’

Preity Zinta shared a post on X.

In the video, Preity said, "Hi everyone. I'm here because a lot of people keep asking me if Preity Zinta is my real name or is it Pritam Singh Zinta. So I just want to make it clear that Pritam Singh Zinta was never my name. I don't know how it has made it to Google and Wikipedia. My real name has always been Preity Zinta and now I have added a G to it, G for Goodenough. But since it's too long one G is Goodenough for me. So now I'm Preity G Zinta."

She also said, "I made sure I didn't add the G in the end otherwise it would have been Preity Zinta G. So it's just Preity G Zinta. I hope that makes it clear. So my name was always Preity Zinta and wherever and whoever has put it out there that it was Pritam Singh Zinta I don't know it's just made up. I hope that clears everything. Bye."

Preity reveals how Pritam Singh Zinta has a Bobby Deol connect

She captioned the post, "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of Soldier @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a joke (please ask him why he chose that name when you meet him)."

Preity also added, "The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished and since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao (save me) (see-no-evil monkey emoji). So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was never my name. It’s always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all. #Ting #Factcheck #PreityGZinta #PreityZinta #LordBobbyDeol."

About Preity

Preity has worked in various Bollywood films such as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann and Heroes. Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy.

