Preity Zinta says she spent her birthday ‘changing nappies’, posts photos in joggers from party with Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared glimpses of her birthday party on Instagram, adding that she spent most of the day doing mommy duties. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.

Preity shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations, which included Gene, her brother Manish Zinta, her mom Nilprabha Zinta and a few others. Preity wore a yellow coordinated joggers set for the festivities. The first photo in the carousel shows Preity being treated to a piece of cake by Gene - in the remaining entries, she features in selfies with her family members and friends.

Thanking fans for showering her with a whole lot of love on her birthday, Preity wrote: “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies.”

She added: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. In spite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

In the comments section, Preity was showered with birthday wishes from Sussanne Khan, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza, among others. Preity's friend Rikoo Shama, who was part of the get-together, shared more glimpses of the cake-cutting session.

In November, Preity revealed she and Gene have become parents to twins Jai and Gia. In a post, she wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Sharing a message of gratitude for the medical team, Preity had added: “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light.”

Preity and Gene got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. Preity was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.

