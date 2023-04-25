Preity Zinta shares glimpse from 'fun Eid party' with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Sonakshi Sinha. Watch

Preity Zinta gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Arpita Khan's Eid bash from the past weekend. The actor is back in India this year for the Indian Premier League (IPL) with her team Punjab Kings and shared that she loved being back in India for festivals. She posted selfies with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 's lead pair Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and also took a group photo with Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. (Also read: Preity Zinta reveals unknown woman 'planted big wet kiss' near daughter Gia's mouth; shares video of man following her)

Preity Zinta posted video and photos from her Eid celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor posted two Instagram Reels of her recent Eid experience. With the first one, Preity wrote in her caption, “This past week has been so crazy. So much travel and a bit of celebration. I love being back in India during festivals & Wow ! Eid did not disappoint. I loved meeting everyone and celebrating with friends that have always felt like family. Here’s a sneak peek at our fun Eid party. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma and @aaysharma for having us and for opening your home and hearts to us. We had a blast…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the other video, Preity is seen arriving for Arpita's party with someone and posing for photographs for the paparazzi before entering the venue. She also posed for several solo shots at the venue. She was dressed in a pink salwar suit designed by Manish Malhotra and wore long dangling earrings by Maheep Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added pictures with her 'friends that have always felt like family' including Arpita and her brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Preity also met up with Pooja, Sonakshi and Zaheer and spent time with them as they all took selfies. The actor also added another Reel which was made up from more selfies from the bash.

Preity made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se in 1998 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. The actor was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) with Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel. These days, she is more focused as the co-owner of the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Preity also owns the Stellenbosch Kings which is part of the Mzansi Super League in South Africa as well as the Saint Lucia Kings team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON