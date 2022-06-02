Preity Zinta shares throwback picture from her school days: 'I was so excited to be in college'

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared a throwback picture of hers with her friend and her mother. Sharing the picture, she informed her Instagram followers it was taken at the time when she was in 11th standard, and was ‘excited’ for her college. Also Read: Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough celebrate first Holi ‘since the babies were born', actor shares pics

Preity wrote along worth her throwback, “I remember taking this photo after passing out of school. I was so excited to be in collage even though I was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up. Love this photo @shagunkhanna Miss you Paddy aunty #throwbackthursday #memories #missyou #ting."

Preity Zinta shares throwback pic.

Preity's friend Shagun Khanna, who also featured in the photo commented, “Take me back to those good old days again!! @realpz.” While one fan wrote, “This is so cute,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene works for NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company. In November, 2021, she and Gene became parents to twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has starred in a number of successful films, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also starred. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.

Preity made a comeback after several years with the Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, did not work at the box office.

