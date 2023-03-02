Preity Zinta talks about her 'state of mind' on seventh wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. See post

Actor Preity Zinta celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough and shared a special post. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Preity posted a video montage giving a peek inside the special moments of the couple. The video also featured the couple from their wedding day. (Also Read | Preity Zinta smiles as she gets a kiss from husband on Caribbean vacation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Preity was seen smiling as she kept her hands on Gene Goodenough's eyes while spending time together in a swimming pool. They also posed for several selfies in the clip. Preity and Gene kissed each other as they looked into the camera. They were also seen sitting on the steps of a temple.

Preity captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary my love, cannot believe it’s been 7 years since our wedding. Here’s to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories (red heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags – happy Anniversary and leap year wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, "You've found true love in each other, this is so beautiful. I have no thread of doubt that your love for each other is strong and sure that it will last for long... Happy 7th wedding anniversary to you both." another person wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.”

Preity took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her hat with the word 'Goodenough' written on it. She wrote, "State of mind after realising 29th February is missing from the calendar this year." Preity also added the hashtags – leap year and Mr and Mrs Goodenough.

Preity took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her hat with the word 'Goodenough' written on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles, in an intimate ceremony. This is Preity and Gene's second anniversary as parents. She became a mother in 2021.

Last year, celebrating her wedding anniversary Preity shared a picture of herself and Gene on Instagram from their wedding festivities. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more every day. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from being an actor, Preity is also the proud co-owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings. She has found her new love in gardening and keeps on posting the videos on her social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON