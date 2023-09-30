Preity Zinta shares pic as she spends her day on beach, her twins Jai and Gia keep her company

Actor Preity Zinta has given a glimpse of her weekend and it involves her two children--Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Preity posted photos from Los Angeles. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta organise playdate for Malti, Jai and Gia)

Preity shares Gia and Jai's pic

Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram.

In the first picture, a selfie, Preity smiled while holding Gia close to her. Preity cropped out Gia's face and gave a partial glimpse of the baby. For the beach, Preity wore a black outfit and dark sunglasses. For the day out, Gia wore a polka-dotted pink outfit while Jai was seen in printed green shorts.

In the second photo, Jai and Gia played with sand on the beach on a sunny day. Here too, Preity didn't reveal her children's faces. Preity captioned the post, "Beach days (red heart emoji) so much to be grateful for (folded hands emojis) #ting." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Beautiful." A person said, "How cute."

Preity shifted to LA after marriage

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity on Koi Mil Gaya and her kids

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity talked about her journey as a parent. She said, "The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down." Preity shared, describing her children as "jadoo" (magic). In Koi Mil Gaya, Preity played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest.

Preity attends Jonas Brothers show

Preity recently attended the Jonas Brothers concert along with Priyanka Chopra. On Instagram, she shared a glimpse of the concert in which she posed with her The Hero: Love Story of a Spy co-star Priyanka. She wrote in the caption, “What a fun night…and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers ..Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour.. Last night I officially became a Fan…#aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.

Preity has worked in various Bollywood films such as Veer Zaara, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kya Kehna.

