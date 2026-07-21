Preity Zinta urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, supports CJP protest: ‘Hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue’

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has taken to social media to show support for the CJP-led student protest. In her post, she also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast. Preity appealed to the government to begin a dialogue with the activist and the students.

'Please end your fast Sonam'

Preity Zinta shows support for CJP-led student protest. (Surjeet Yadav)

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Taking to X, she wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind."

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About the protest march

{{^usCountry}} Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks. He began the fast on June 28, 2026, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks. He began the fast on June 28, 2026, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, Sonam was forcibly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, the protest site. On Monday, the CJP-led protest march saw thousands of students and activists marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. However, the police allegedly lathi-charged and used tear gas during the march to disperse the crowd.

Celebrities in support of student protest

Several celebrities have spoken in favour of the student-led protest. Shabana Azmi marched alongside the students during the protest. Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and several others also voiced their support on social media.

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Shabana Azmi spoke to the media during the march. She said, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

When asked about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest march, Shabana responded, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialist, all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."