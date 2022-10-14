Preity Zinta waits for the moon on Karwa Chauth: 'What happened in Los Angeles, can't see it'

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her Karwa Chauth celebrations in Los Angeles, California. She decked up in red and yellow to mark the occasion of Karwa Chauth and can be seen waiting for the moon to come out in order to break her fast. She got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. ( Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth in style, decks up in pink lehenga: 'My husband isn’t a fan of the festival but...')

Preity wore a red phulkari dupatta with glittery borders with heavy golden bangles in her hands. She accessorised her outfit with forehead jewellery with white beads. She held the Karwa thaali that married women use for the puja on the festival while posing for the camera.

On Friday morning, Preity shared a picture from the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Los Angeles, captioning it, “Happy Karva chauth to all of you who celebrate (red heart). May your lives always be filled with love, happiness & togetherness …. Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles ? I’ve been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it.” She used the hashtags #happykarwachauth #phulkari #saurabrajeshwari #ting.

Reacting to her post, one of her fans commented, “I can't scroll my Instagram page...i stuck on this post only. love you ma'am.” Another fan wrote, “When you look that beautiful, I don't blame the moon for being shy and hiding.” Other fan commented, “Dilo pe raaj karte ho aap (You rule over my heart). I like you very much.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and admired her ethnic look.

Preity tied knot with with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. It was a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. She often shares pictures with husband and children while on vacations on Instagram.

She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

