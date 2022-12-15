Prithviraj Sukumaran says Pathaan will be Bollywood's comeback: 'I truly believe this is a phase'

2022 was a year that was marked by the huge success of several regional language films like Kantara, RRR and KGF 2. Only a few Bollywood films like Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 could manage to bring back audiences in the theatres. Now, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his opinion on this topic by saying that he feels Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan might be a comeback of sorts for Bollywood. (Also read: MP minister warns ‘Pathaan’ makers on Deepika's outfit: ‘Correct scenes or…’)

While speaking at Film Companion’s Roundtable Discussion, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan... It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change.”

Prithviraj starred in the Hindi film Aiyyaa alongside Rani Mukherji which failed at the box office. Recently the actor was cast in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Shah Rukh was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. His last leading role was in 2018’s Zero. The Anand L. Rai film did not perform well at the box office. Pathaan marks his return after a gap of 4 years.

Recently the first song from the Siddharth Anand directorial was released, titled Besharam Rang that featured Shah Rukh and Deepika romancing in Spain. The song attracted negative attention and Twitter trended #BoycottPathaan after MP home minister Narottam Mishra objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron clothes in the song to be “highly objectionable.”

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.

