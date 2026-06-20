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Priyaka Chopra confirms project with Angelina Jolie, calls her inspiring

Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, while maintaining her Hollywood commitments. 

Jun 20, 2026 09:36 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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After years of hard work, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hollywood. However, after a seven-year gap, the actor is making a comeback to Indian films with the massive pan-Indian action-adventure film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. But that doesn't mean the Barfi star will be any less focused on her Hollywood projects. In fact, she recently shared a major update.

Priyanka Chopra to work with Angelina Jolie

Priyanka Chopra to star with Angelina Jolie.

Speaking to Fortune India, Priyanka confirmed that she will be working with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie. However, the actor refrained from sharing any more details about the project, leaving fans wondering whether she will collaborate with Jolie on a film, an advertising campaign, or a philanthropic venture. During the conversation, Priyanka also shared how she finds Jolie, along with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, inspiring.

Priyanka Chopra on Varanasi

Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. One of the most expensive Indian films ever, the Rajamouli directorial is being made on a massive budget of 1,200–1,400 crore ($135–150 million), and the globe-trotting adventure has been shot in Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad. Talking about the scale of the film, Priyanka said, “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.” The film will release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

 
priyanka chopra
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