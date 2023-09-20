Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thank You For Coming cast's Parliament visit: 'Very krantikari'

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the promotional visit of the cast of Thank You For Coming at the new Parliament building on Wednesday. She questioned if promoting movies at the Parliament is acceptable. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill visit the new Parliament; praise Women's Reservation Bill) The cast of the film 'Thank You for Coming', actress Shehnaaz Gill visits the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Shrikant Singh)

What Priyanka said

Priyanka took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening and reposted a picture of the Thank You For Coming cast posing at the new Parliament building and wrote, “Now we have movie promotions happening in the parliament too. All that is left to do is for I&B ministry to tweet and promote their upcoming movie Thank you for Coming (emoji). Very krantikari (rebellious)."

The picture shows actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi dressed in colourful saris and posing with Anurag.

Thank You For Coming cast's Parliament visit

The picture is from earlier in the day when the cast visited the new Parliament building during the ongoing session. They even shared their views about the Women's Reservation Bill. Shehnaaz told news agency ANI, “It is a great step. I am a woman. If we are given rights and equal treatment, even parents too will support girls. I come from a small village. The girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change.”

Besides the cast of Thank You For Coming, actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta also visited the new Parliament building earlier in the day and were seen greeting Anurag Thakur.

About Thank You For Coming

The sex comedy recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which was attended by the primary cast, also including Kusha Kapila, director Karan Boolani, and co-producers Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film received largely positive reviews from the international publications, which hailed Bhumi's central performance and the film's feminist gaze.

Thank You For Coming is slated to release in Indian cinemas on October 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON