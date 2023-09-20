Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill visit the new Parliament; praise Women's Reservation Bill

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, along with the team of their upcoming film Thank You For Coming, visited the new Parliament building. Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh also accompanied them and they met union minister Anurag Thakur there on Wednesday. (Also read| Thank You For Coming first reviews from TIFF: Bhumi Pednekar shines in star turn) Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visited the new Parliament building with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Shehnaaz on Women's Reservation Bill

After her tour of the new building, Shehnaaz told ANI that the new Parliament is beautiful and embodies the art and culture of our country. Talking about the proposed Women's Reservation Bill, she said, "It is a great step. I am a woman. If we are given rights and equal treatment, even parents too will support girls. I come from a small village. The girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change."

Shibani calls Women's Reservation Bill 'great development'

Shibani Bedi also shared her views on the bill curently being discussed in the lower house. She said they were visiting Anurag Thakur and toured the building with him as well. It felt great to see the art and culture section in the buulding, she added. "This is a beautiful moment, a landmark moment in history. The passage of this Bill -- women from all facets of life will get a chance to be a part of the law-making process. So, I think it is a great development,” she told the news agency.

Dolly Singh shares her views

Dolly Singh also spoke to ANI, “This is a good step (Women's Reservation Bill). Reservation is needed. It is important for women leaders and women to go ahead. For that, I feel elated. I also had the opportunity to visit the Parliament and we even got to attend a session. It was once in a lifetime opportunity.” She also said that the times are changing and it is better late than never to make the required changes.

Bollywood pays visit to the new Parliament

Earlier, when the first session was held at the new Parliament, Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta, apart from a few others joined the minister in Delhi.

Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is directed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra.

