Priyanka Chopra attends a wedding in red gown, poses with Nick Jonas. See pic

Priyanka Chopra decked up in a red gown to attend a wedding ceremony on Sunday. The actor accompanied singer-husband Nick Jonas, who was in a grey suit, to the wedding of their friends Connie Cheng and Jesse M Powell. Later, Priyanka shared a picture with other guests from the wedding on Instagram Stories. Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes for car ride with Nick Jonas in LA, clicks selfies

The actor placed her hand on Nick Jonas as she posed for a picture with their two friends. She held a matching red clutch in her hand.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a wedding.

It's the season of the weddings as Nick's brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner also attended the latter's Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey's wedding ceremony in Italy on Sunday.

Priyanka is currently spending time with Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They were recently in Washington DC, where Priyanka interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, while Nick spent time with Malti.

Priyanka had told Kamala during their chat, “I think we're both daughters of India, in a way,” in a room full of prominent Democrats invited to the conference from across the US. “You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted.. .American Dream,” she had told Kamala.

Priyanka was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. She will now be seen in her debut web series, Citadel. The Russo Brothers production will stream on Amazon Prime Video. She also has films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. The actor has also signed Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON