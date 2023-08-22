Priyanka Chopra shows her belly button piercing, gives glimpse of Malti's outings with Nick Jonas and her. See pics

The band Jonas Brothers is currently on a North America tour and had recently performed in New York. Singer Nick Jonas' wife-actor Priyanka Chopra, as well as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had joined him in New York. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of new pictures of herself, Nick and Malti from their recent trip to New York and Boston. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's generosity wins internet as she hands out snacks to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert. Watch

Apart from adorable family photos, Priyanka also shared a close-up picture of herself, which gave a better look at her belly button piercing. Nick Jonas dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis in the comments section of Priyanka's latest Instagram post.

Priyanka's August photo dump

Sharing pictures of herself, Nick and Malti, Priyanka wrote along with a bunch of emojis in her caption, "August magic..." The actor's face was not visible in one of the pictures that showed her posing in an embellished white crop top and mini skirt paired with a silver jacket. Her belly button piercing stood out in the photo.

From a family outing at New York's iconic Central Park to adorable solo photos of little Malti chilling inside their hotel room, Priyanka documented it all on Instagram. There was also a picture of Malti playing with a doll that was dressed just like her in a cute pink outfit. Priyanka shared some pictures of herself in another white outfit as she joined Nick at his Boston concert.

Priyanka's recent posts

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra had dropped a photo from Nick Jonas' concert at Yankee Stadium. The actor can be seen clicking Nick's photo on her phone as she stood backstage. She wrote along with it on Instagram Stories, "All eyes on you, Nick Jonas." Last week, Priyanka had posted a bunch of photos from Nick's Jonas Brothers concert in New York, and congratulated him for beginning the tour on a high note.

Calling the first show 'seamless and awe-inspiring', the actor had said she and their daughter Malti are lucky to have him. Priyanka treated fans to her and Nick's looks from the first day of the concert. She also posted a cute photo of her holding Malti in her arms while Nick tried to put a headset on her tiny head.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you (heart emojis). Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

