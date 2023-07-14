Priyanka Chopra invited me to go see Beyonce's London concert after I bought fake tickets: Stuntwoman

Actor Priyanka Chopra has made her friend, stuntwoman-actor Anisha Tee Gibbs happy with her sweet gesture. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anisha shared a long note on how she bought fake tickets to singer Beyonce's concert in London. She added that when Priyanka came to know about it, she invited her to go watch the show with her. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics from ‘queen’ Beyonce's London show, twins with mom Madhu Chopra in black)

Priyanka at Beyonce's show

Priyanka Chopra with Anisha Tee Gibbs at Beyonce's concert in London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anisha also posted several pictures and videos, also featuring Priyanka, from the concert. In a photo, Priyanka stood behind Anisha and rested her hand on her shoulder. While Priyanka laughed, Anisha pouted for the selfie. In a few videos, Anisha was seen singing as Priyanka danced next to her. Her mother Madhu Chopra was also seen singing.

Anisha's thank you note for Priyanka

Anisha, sharing the pictures and videos, captioned the post, "Did I mention I went to go see @beyonce in London!? Well, I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! (Face with symbols on mouth and face with look of triumph emojis) SMH!!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! (Face screaming in fear and shocked face with exploding head emojis) I would just like to say thank you so much again! (Star eyes and folded hands emojis) Hanging out in Jay Z VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing! @amarimonster @konkrete_.#beyonce #jayz #london #uk #renaissanceworldtour #dance #love #music #neeshnation #grateful."

Fans react to Anisha's story

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Priyanka Chopra is the best." A comment read, "That must have been an awesome experience seeing Beyoncé and with Pryanka. The three of you are the most beautiful talented sexy women on the planet." "@priyankachopra that’s what I’m talking about- coming thru for your friends!!!" said an Instagram user. A person commented, "This is so beautiful seeing you both @neeshnation and @priyankachopra." Another fan said, "That is so awesome!" Beyonce's show took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last month.

Priyanka's projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Heads of State in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON