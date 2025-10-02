Priyanka Chopra's bhabi Neelam Upadhyaya comes to her rescue after Bvlgari event, actor shows what happened

Hours after flying out of Mumbai, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video giving a glimpse inside her brief stay in the city. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka's video began with her starting her journey and ended with a humorous incident that occurred after the Bvlgari event at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, helped her after the Bvlgari event.

Priyanka Chopra shares a video from her Mumbai stay

The video started with a smiling Priyanka saying, "Mumbai bound." She gave a quick peek at her skincare bag and what she did during the flight. The video then featured brief glimpses as she attended the Bvlgari events and her visit to the Durga Puja pandal, where she also posed with the children.

Nita Ambani kissed Priyanka's hand

In one part of the video, Nita Ambani, who was part of he event with her daughter Isha Ambani, kissed Priyanka's hand, making her smile. The video ended with Priyanka, her team member and the actor's sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, inside the car. When Priyanka asked her team member to help her with her hair, she was unable to.

Priyanka thanks her bhabi Neelam

The actor then asked Neelam to help her, and she was able to do so. The trio started laughing at their struggle of trying to untie Priyanka's hairdo. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it’s for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating."

Priyanka thanked Neelam for filling in for her husband-singer Nick Jonas. "PS: wait for the end (skull and grimacing smiley emojis). Thank you, @neelamupadhyaya, for stepping in when hubby wasn’t around to help. IYKYK," concluded her post.

Priyanka often shares videos on Instagram from after her event. In most of them, Nick is seen helping her untie her hair, be it after the Heads of State premiere or the Wimbledon Women’s Final.

Neelam is the wife of Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra. They tied the knot earlier this year. Priyanka and Nick were part of the festivities.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.