Priyanka Chopra blushes as she spends a 'perfect' Valentine's Day evening with Nick Jonas. Watch

Nick Jonas has shared a glimpse of his romantic Valentine's Day celebrations with wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple had a quiet time as a guitarist played the guitar for them as they sat at a table, sipping champagne and holding each other's hand. Nick Jonas has shared a video from the day and it shows Priyanka blushing and smiling as he captures her and the mood of the evening in the camera. Also read: Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra takes second chance at love in new Hollywood film, Nick Jonas makes a cameo

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick Jonas wrote, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart,” along with a red heart emoticon. The video shows the guitarist playing soft tune while facing the hills at a distance, while Priyanka and Nick sit at a table holding hands. Champagne and berries are seen placed in front of the them.

Fans of the couple showered the two of them with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, “So cute. Happy Valentine's Day to you both!” Another said about Priyanka, “love the way that she still has that new bride, chin down shyness. So sweet. Love you two together. Blessings.” One more wrote, “Her smile says it all.” “Oh so sweet happy Valentine’s Day you guys,” read yet another comment. A fan also commented, “You two are cutest! Can’t wait for the new movie,” while referring to the Love Again trailer that was unveiled on Valentine's Day.

Priyanka had also shared a small video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Each day is Valentine with my Nick Jonas.” She was simply seen smiling while lying in bed in the video.

Priyanka Chopra had also shared a small video.

Priyanka unveiled the Love Again trailer on Tuesday and wrote along with it on Instagram, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay. Happy to be sharing our labour of love.”

Love Again stars Sam Heughan as the male lead opposite Priyanka and has Nick Jonas in a cameo. He is seen sharing an awkward kiss with Priyanka in a scene from the trailer. The film is directed by Jim Strouse and will release in theaters on May 12 this year. It is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth and revolves around a woman's second chance at love after the loss of a partner.

