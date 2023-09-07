Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'bombshell' appearance at Victoria's Secret fashion show; fans call her gorgeous. See pics

Victoria's Secret hosted its iconic fashion show held at The Manhattan Center in New York on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded event, which was graced by many supermodels, including Gigi Hadid. Pictures of the actor posing at the red carpet as well as mingling with fans at the event have surfaced online. Many are praising Priyanka's 'gorgeous' look. Also read: Priyanka Chopra waves at fans, gets lost in music as she attends Nick Jonas's concert with Danielle Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra fans love what she wore

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 red carpet, she also posed with a fan at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra chose a shimmery black sheer dress, which revealed her innerwear, for her latest outing. A metallic belt completed her look. She styled her hair in lustrous waves and went full glam with the makeup.

On Thursday, a fan page on Instagram shared Priyanka's latest pictures with the caption, "Priyanka attends Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 in New York on 06 Sep 2023." Commenting on it, a fan wrote, "Stunning (fire emojis). One more said about her look, "Bombshell (fire emojis)." A comment also read, “Oh God, how gorgeous!!!”

Inside pics of Priyanka Chopra from event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fan page also shared a series of pictures of Priyanka posing with a fan at the event. It appeared they were backstage as they clicked the photos. In one of the pictures, the actor posed for a selfie and showed the victory sign, while another one was a candid solo photo that had Priyanka smiling wide. About the pictures, a fan wrote, "Priyanka looks beautiful tonight." One more said, “She is so gorgeous.”

Priyanka has been busy attending Nick's concerts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra is singer-husband Nick Jonas' biggest cheerleader and inside videos and pictures from his recent Jonas Brothers' concerts in Austin, New York, Los Angeles and other cities stand as proof.

She has also been documenting attending Jonas Brothers' concerts across America – from sharing pictures of her outfits to posting loved-up photos with Nick and his family. She recently also took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse from one of the concerts.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka reportedly also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON