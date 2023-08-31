Priyanka Chopra waves at fans, gets lost in music as she attends Nick Jonas's concert with Danielle Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra makes sure she is there to cheer for her husband Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' ongoing tour in the US. As always, she turned up at the latest Texas concert but this time with her Danielle Jonas. Several photos and videos of Priyanka from the event have surfaced on social media. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals love for paneer and dosa Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas at concert.

Priyanka Chopra with family at concert

At the show, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a green cut-out dress with a humble slit. A video showed her arriving at the venue with her security and waving at fans in the audience. She was with Danielle Jonas as seen in a clip. Another video had Priyanka enjoying the music as she was seen singing along and grooving.

Fans on Priyanka Chopra's green outfit

One more video showed Priyanka leaving the venue during half-time with Denise. Reacting to the visuals, a fan wrote in the comment section, “She looks so beautiful OMG.” “She's such a vibe,” added another. One more said, “She makes every color look so great.” Meanwhile, several photos of Nick from the stage are also doing rounds on the internet.

Priyanka and Nick got married in Rajasthan in December 2018, after dating for some time. They had their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. Priyanka is often seen attending Nick's shows alongside their family members and even friends at times.

Denise shares her favourite photo

Talking about Priyanka, Denise recently showed her favourite photo of the Jonas family which features Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie Turner. The photo was clicked at Nick and Priyanka's wedding.

Denise told Today Show, “We love this picture. We have it at the top of my stairs. When I walk up I see it every time. This was Nick and Priyanka's wedding but, I mean, these two look amazing in their Indian attire. I love the Indian attire. I just love that photo.” She also called her daughters-in-law ‘beautiful girls, inside and out.’

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel. She was previously filming for her next Heads of State. Besides the Hollywood film, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

