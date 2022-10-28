Priyanka Chopra borrows Nick Jonas' outfit again, fans say 'hilarious she keeps wearing his clothes'. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently met Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan and their children Sufyan Nadiadwala and Subhan Nadiadwala in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram, Wardha shared pictures on Thursday from their meeting. (Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations at lavish LA home with Indian food and decor. See pics)

In the photos, all of them stood in a living room and smiled while posing for pictures. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a black crop top, black pants, a yellow embellished shirt and black shoes. Nick Jonas opted for a black hoodie, matching shorts and white sneakers. Wardha wore a black leather jacket under a black outfit.

Sharing the photos, Wardha captioned the post, "LA link up with our dearest Yanka @priyankachopra and her beautiful family (nazar amulet, heart face and red heart emojis)…..@nickjonas @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala1." She also added the hashtags--friends, fun times, Los Angeles, LA, and love. Reacting to the post, Darshan Kumaar posted several red heart emojis and Juhi Babbar dropped heart eyes emojis.

Wardha, sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, wrote, "Wid my beautiful insideout @priyanckachopra uber cool @nickjonas and my studs @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala." She also added a 'beautiful day' sticker.

Later, a fan account on Instagram shared a collage of Priyanka wearing the jacket and an old photo of Nick wearing the same. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "The accuracy. Marriage=wearing/stealing husband clothes and take photos with it." "A family that stays and prays together shares clothes too," commented another person.

A comment read, "I love it!! Nick's shirt! Pri looks sexy in his clothes." "I find it hilarious that she keeps wearing his clothes...love her shoes, her hair looks great," said an Instagram user. "I find this very funny when she takes his clothes," wrote another person. "She loves wearing his outfits," added another fan. Last year, Nick wore the shirt for the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th anniversary event, held at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Like Priyanka, he also wore it with an all-black outfit.

Speaking with Elite Daily after that, Priyanka had said, “I wear my husband’s clothes all the time. I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise I would take all his shoes too. He wears cords and sets, and I’ll wear his jackets. I steal his sunglasses. You can’t tell sometimes which ones I’ve taken. He just has really great clothes.”

Fans will see Priyanka in It's All Coming Back To Me and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

