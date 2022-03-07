Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra calls cousin Parineeti Chopra 'gorgeous' as she poses in her scuba diving outfit. See pic
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra calls cousin Parineeti Chopra 'gorgeous' as she poses in her scuba diving outfit. See pic

Actor Parineeti Chopra posted a photo of herself in her scuba diving costume on Instagram. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra called her “gorgeous."
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Parineeti Chopra's scuba diving picture.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 01:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Sunday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself in which she is seen wearing a black-and-white scuba diving outfit. Her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, reacted to the picture. Parineeti often shares videos and photos of her adventures on Instagram. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares best advice Priyanka Chopra gave her: 'You have the privilege of people’s expectations')

Sharing a photo of herself, Parineeti wrote, “9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking. Something cool coming up!”

Priyanka commented on Parineeti's picture, calling her “gorgeous.” One fan commented, “You truly are a water baby,” Another one said, “Billion dollar smile.”

RELATED STORIES

Recently, Parineeti revealed the best advice that Priyanka, who is 10 years senior to her in the film industry, has given her. Parineeti told journalist Puja Talwar, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something." She added, “That has really stayed with me because even as a student I used to feel that.”

Priyanka will be seen next in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic in the pipeline.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra reveals advice Priyanka Chopra gave her when she was going through a career lull

Parineeti is one of the judges of the talent-hunt TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar are the other judges on the panel. Parineeti was recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
parineeti chopra priyanka chopra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP