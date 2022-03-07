Priyanka Chopra calls cousin Parineeti Chopra 'gorgeous' as she poses in her scuba diving outfit. See pic

On Sunday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself in which she is seen wearing a black-and-white scuba diving outfit. Her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, reacted to the picture. Parineeti often shares videos and photos of her adventures on Instagram. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares best advice Priyanka Chopra gave her: 'You have the privilege of people’s expectations')

Sharing a photo of herself, Parineeti wrote, “9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking. Something cool coming up!”

Priyanka commented on Parineeti's picture, calling her “gorgeous.” One fan commented, “You truly are a water baby,” Another one said, “Billion dollar smile.”

Recently, Parineeti revealed the best advice that Priyanka, who is 10 years senior to her in the film industry, has given her. Parineeti told journalist Puja Talwar, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something." She added, “That has really stayed with me because even as a student I used to feel that.”

Priyanka will be seen next in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic in the pipeline.

Parineeti is one of the judges of the talent-hunt TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar are the other judges on the panel. Parineeti was recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

