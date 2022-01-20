Parineeti Chopra shares best advice Priyanka Chopra gave her: 'You have the privilege of people’s expectations'

Parineeti Chopra has revealed the best advice that her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, has given her. Priyanka is almost 10 years senior to Parineeti in the film industry. Priyanka began her journey in movies with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, Parineeti entered showbiz in with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011.

Asked to share the best advice that she has received, Parineeti told journalist Puja Talwar, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something."

She added, “That has really stayed with me because even as a student I used to feel that.”

Parineeti will soon be seen on the talent-hunt TV show Hunarbaaz. Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar will also be sene alongside Parineeti on the judges' panel. Announcing her TV debut, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I'm most comfortable on stage with a live audience, and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show.”

She added, "I am happy to announce that I will be joining the jury at the judges' table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I'm excited to go on this journey with them and to combine 2 of my longtime dreams - having fun with and learning from both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country."

Also read: Karan blushes as Hunarbaaz contestant gets cosy with him: ‘No woman has ever…’

Recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON