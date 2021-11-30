Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as Nick Jonas fixes her outfit on red carpet, fans say 'trolls eat your heart out'

Priyanka Chopra was the star attraction at the British Fashion Awards 2021 as she arrived with husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet. The two not just indulged in mild PDA but their love for each other was for all to see.

Sharing a picture with Priyanka resting on his arm, Nick wrote on Instagram, “The star of the show. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka channeled her inner Kim Kardashian as she arrived in a top to bottom printed bodysuit with a matching overcoat. Nick was in a black suit with a red tee.

Nick Jonas shared a post on Instagram.

In a video shared online, Nick can also be seen helping Priyanka with her overcoat train and spreading it around as they got ready for the pictures. A fan reacted to the video, “Always the gentleman our nick. Always by pri side.” Another commented, “The only saving grace about the whole thing is him being such a gentleman..I love his attentiveness to her.” One more wrote, “Love seeing them! So much love and support!”

Other videos show her posing separately for the photographers, only to rope in Nick Jonas for couple pictures soon after. Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, "They are showing out all the haters #have several seats and eat it. I love me some NP I think they are in such a happy place they don't care and they damn right troll this now eat ur heart out."

Priyanka had recently left her fans worried after she removed Jonas from her surname on Instagram and Twitter. While many speculated if the couple were on the verge of breakup, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra had rubbished the rumours.

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections. She plays a prominent role in the film which has Keanu Reeves as the lead.