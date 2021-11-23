Nick Jonas gets charred by Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers Family Roast: 'Wouldn't want to babysit anyone else'

Not just comedians, even the wives got to roast the Jonas Brothers a bit too on the recently-released Jonas Brother Family Roast. The one-hour special was shared on Netflix on Tuesday afternoon.

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas all took turns to roast their husband Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas respectively. Priyanka did not leave any opportunity to take aim at Nick, be it about their age gap or how much more popular she is on Instagram than the others.

Addressing their age gap, Priyanka Chopra said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” Her dig left the audience roaring.

She also mentioned how her following on Instagram is much higher than the brothers. “Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram,” she said. Priyanka has 70 million followers on Instagram and is the second most followed Indian in the world after Virat Kohli.

“Since we got married, people questioned out marriage. ‘Ah it’s a publicity stunt. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother,” she said.

She even cracked a joke about how she'd not be married to anyone else than Nick, “Unless of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single.”

Priyanka also shocked Nick and the audience a bit with an almost-pregnancy announcement. “We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet,” she said, referring to Kevin-Danielle who have two daughters and Joe-Sophie, who also have a daughter. “Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting…to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” she said as Nick breathed a sigh of relief.

Wrapping it all up, Priyanka confessed her love for Nick but not without another punchline. “I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean be married to someone else,” she said as Nick left his seat to give her a kiss and a hug.

The roast also features comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. John Legend, Niall Horan and Dr Phil joined them too.