Priyanka Chopra caught in the middle of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce mess: Report

After their split, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s famous friends, and relatives – such as Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother Nick Jonas – are reportedly being forced to choose sides. As per a report by Life & Style, Priyanka adores Sophie as well as Joe and Sophie Turner's two daughters – Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 – and wants them in her life. But since Joe and Sophie's divorce is anything but amicable, Priyanka is having a tough time dealing with it. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says sister-in-law Sophie Turner insists on calling herself jethani

Priyanka close to Sophie, loves nieces

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have been friends for years. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” a source told the portal, adding that Priyanka Chopra, in parti­cular, is having a tough time navigating the breakup and custody battle. “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life," the source said.

Sophie and Joe's divorce

They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Last month, at the time of their split, each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage. “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they both shared on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

Sophie Turner sued Joe Jonas

Joe and Sophie have turned to mediation to work through the custody battle for their two children. As per a recent report by People, in a hearing earlier this week, Sophie and Joe's lawyers had revealed that they will start a four-day mediation on Wednesday to resolve issues in their divorce, including establishing custody and a parenting plan for their two daughters.

The mediation comes after Sophie sued her estranged husband for wrongful retention of their kids, alleging that he was withholding their children's passports and not allowing them to return to her native England.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON