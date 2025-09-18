Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas' 33rd birthday with him on Camp Rock set; he calls it ‘the best one yet’. See pics

Singer Nick Jonas posted a bunch of pictures and videos as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on the sets of Camp Rock. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nick shared a post that also featured his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas shared a post on Instagram featuring Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas.

Nick Jonas shares a post with Priyanka Chopra on his 33rd birthday

The first photo showed Nick, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, sitting in chairs with their characters' names written on them. Nick chatted with his brothers as they goofed with him in a clip. A video showed Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss as they sat inside a restaurant.

Nick with Kevin and Joe at Camp Rock set

Nick posted a selfie with Joe Jonas as they took a walk on the set. A video showed staff members singing and cheering for Nick as they stood outdoors on the set. As they clapped, he blew out candles on a cake. The last photo showed Priyanka sitting next to Nick inside the restaurant. The singer was seen looking at his cake as Priyanka laughed, looking at someone.

Nick pens a note on his birthday

For the occasion, Priyanka was dressed in a white and blue outfit. Nick wore a denim jacket and pants. Sharing the post, Nick captioned it, "Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock? 15, 17 and now the best one yet, 33 with my (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra."

About Camp Rock

Nick starred in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Camp Rock, a musical television film, was directed by Matthew Diamond. The film also starred Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, and Maria Canals-Barrera. Camp Rock 2 was directed by Paul Hoen. It also starred Kevin alongside Nick and Joe.

Priyanka's birthday post for Nick

Earlier, Priyanka shared a string of photos celebrating Nick's birthday. Posting them on Instagram, she wrote, "As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years, so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Nick, Priyanka's projects

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin, Nick and Joe, are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts. The tour will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.